Lady Seen In Viral Video Begging For N20m For Her Kidnappers Regain Freedom

A lady who was seen pleading for N20 million ransom after being kidnapped in Edo state has regained her freedom.

An activist, Harrison Gwanishu, shared details about the lady's release from captivity on his Instagram page. He said in the post:

"Two weeks ago, Aisha was kidnapped at Igbira Camp, Auchi, Edo State. Thankfully, she regained her freedom last night. 

Sadly, we couldn’t move in to capture her abductors because the State Security Agencies and the Edo State Government have repeatedly failed to respond to our calls for collaboration."

"It should be on record that Aisha was kidnapped at Igbira Camp, Auchi, and released last night in Okpella, Edo State."

"Certain technical equipment required for our rescue operations can only be deployed with official authorization. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts to reach the Edo State Government and the Commissioner of Police, we have been unable to get their response."

