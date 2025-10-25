Decomposing Corpse Of Missing 22 year-old Boy Found In Native Doctor’s Septic Tank In Delta

byCKN NEWS -
0



The decomposing body of 22 Years old Liberty Friday who went missing on the 30th of September 2025 has been found in the sceptic tank of a Native Doctor in Idemili village in Owa-Alidimma community in Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State. 

 Liberty was invited by the native doctor to come to his house/shrine to discuss charms to help him see progress in his “hustle”

When Liberty got there, he was ambushed by the native doctor and the native doctor’s older brother and Mother and was killed along with the bike man that brought him there. 

It appeared their body parts were butchered and what was left of them was thrown into the septic tank.  

Family of Liberty are seeking for justice.

Source: True crime Daniel

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال