Decomposing Corpse Of Missing 22 year-old Boy Found In Native Doctor’s Septic Tank In Delta

The decomposing body of 22 Years old Liberty Friday who went missing on the 30th of September 2025 has been found in the sceptic tank of a Native Doctor in Idemili village in Owa-Alidimma community in Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Liberty was invited by the native doctor to come to his house/shrine to discuss charms to help him see progress in his “hustle”

When Liberty got there, he was ambushed by the native doctor and the native doctor’s older brother and Mother and was killed along with the bike man that brought him there.

It appeared their body parts were butchered and what was left of them was thrown into the septic tank.

Family of Liberty are seeking for justice.

Source: True crime Daniel