Lagos DPO Dies During Medical Operation

The Lagos State Police Command deeply regrets to announce the passing of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Festac Division, CSP Matilda Ngbaronye, who sadly passed away after undergoing surgery at Mayriamville Medical Centre, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos State on Friday 24th October, 2025.





The Command mourns the loss of a truly upright and dedicated officer who served with unwavering professionalism and integrity. Until her passing, she was known for her diligence, discipline, and commitment to duty. Her friendly disposition and humane approach to policing greatly helped to bridge the gap between the Police and the public she dutifully served. At no time was she found wanting in the discharge of her responsibilities.





The news of her demise came as a rude shock to the entire Command. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP OLOHUNDARE JIMOH and all officers and men of the Command commiserate with her family and aged mother on this irreparable loss. The CP has personally reached out to her husband and her elder brother, who is a priest, to extend the Command’s heartfelt condolences and support during this difficult time.





Burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace