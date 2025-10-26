NED NWOKO SHOULD NEVER HAVE COME TO THE PUBLIC TO ACCUSE REGINA OF BEING A DRUG ADDICT.

By Daniel Wilson

I struggle hard never to comment publicly on people I know, no matter the temptation. When controversies like that of Natasha and Akpabio arose, both of whom I am personally acquainted with, I kept my mouth shut. Because those who know me know that if I ever speak, I say things exactly as they are, not to please any party. And that, more often than not, offends one side if not both. In this life where truth has lost its value, I have resolved not to make new enemies just for speaking mine.





But in the case of my senator, Ned Nwoko, and his young wife, Regina Daniels, I must break my silence. Not because I enjoy inserting myself into people’s personal affairs, but because this one strikes me as unnecessary, undignified, and frankly, disappointing.





Senator Nwoko’s public accusation that Regina is now a “drug addict” was not only ill-advised, it was beneath him. For a man of his age, influence, and intellect, coming out to lament like a helpless husband was a mistake. It made him look weak, clueless, and pitiable. If indeed his wife has fallen into such habits, where was he when it began? Was he not the one in whose care she was supposed to grow, flourish, and be guided?





If he married her when there was no known drug problem, then what changed and under whose watch did it change? To accuse her publicly is to admit that he has failed in private. Because when a man of his stature cannot manage his own home, yet comes to the town square to announce it, he invites ridicule, not sympathy.





It is even more troubling when one recalls that this was not his first marriage. Ned Nwoko is an experienced husband, with other wives who have not come out to embarrass him. So, if Regina’s case has become a public spectacle, perhaps he should ask himself whether wife number four was his limit and has come with responsibilities he clearly underestimated.





When he chose Regina Daniel’s an actress, a young woman from the entertainment world—was he unaware of the baggage that often comes with that terrain? The constant scrutiny, the emotional volatility, the youthful rebellion, and yes, sometimes, the temptation of drugs and nightlife? He saw all that and still went ahead to make her his wife. So, was he prepared for the storm, or did he only imagine the glamour? You cannot marry youth and fame, then act shocked by their consequences.





Regina Daniels was a girl in her early twenties when he married her. A public figure, admired, criticized, and constantly under pressure to maintain relevance in an industry that feeds on image and excess. What she needed was patience, maturity, and quiet guidance, not public humiliation.





In truth, he is lucky the young woman hasn’t broken down completely or, God forbid, taken her life under the weight of his poor handling. The pressure of fame alone is enough to destroy many, and to add marital troubles and public accusations to that is to hand her over to the wolves.





We men all face challenges at home, every single one of us. But when such matters spill into the public, it only means one of two things: either pride has taken over wisdom, or the man has lost control of the situation. Whatever the case, Ned should have handled this privately. A man’s strength is not in how loudly he complains, but in how quietly he resolves.





So, yes, I say it again!

Ned should never have gone public. He should have shielded his wife, even if she erred, and dealt with her privately. To expose her weakness is to expose his own. Because a husband’s grace is tested most not when all is well, but when things fall apart. And in this case, both his silence and his strength would have served him and his name better.