Reactions As Seyi Tinubu Plans To Distribute One Million Bibles

Nigerians have reacted to reports that one million copies of the Holy Bible are to be distributed across Nigeria in honour of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The announcement was made during a thanksgiving service held on Sunday, October 12, at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The event was organised by friends of Seyi Tinubu and coordinated by Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN).

Organisers said the Bibles would be shared through churches and community groups nationwide to promote moral renewal, ethical leadership, and civic responsibility among young Nigerians.

Hon. Enwere said: "The one million Bible project is a gift to the body of Christ and a seed for moral transformation. Through this effort, we hope to restore integrity, compassion, and love for humanity among young Nigerians."

The first set of Bibles, which will be distributed to churches, schools, and youth ministries nationwide in the coming weeks, were presented during the service.

The thanksgiving service also held simultaneously in about 40 churches across the country.

In a message read on his behalf, Seyi Tinubu expressed appreciation to the organisers.