Breaking: Renowned Evangelist, Uma Ukpai, Dies At 80

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has passed on to glory at the age of 80.

The announcement was made on his official Instagram page, @Uma_Ukpai, on Monday, confirming that the revered preacher died on October 6, 2025.

In the statement titled “With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai,” the family expressed their deep appreciation to God for his life of impact and service to humanity.

The post read: “With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who passed on to glory on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80. A faithful soldier of the cross has been called to rest.

“Dedicating over six decades of his life to fiery evangelism, dynamic teaching of the Word and prophetic demonstrations of the power of God, he impacted millions of lives and transformed destinies within Nigeria and across the globe.

“He was a spiritual general known for evangelism, a founding father of faith, loving husband, devoted father and mentor to many, and his life was a testament to God’s power and love.

“While we mourn his physical absence, we rejoice that he has finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise. Details of the obsequies will be announced in due course by the family.

“We are grateful to God for his extraordinary life and enduring legacy.

For indeed, ‘to live is Christ, and to die is gain.’ Phil 1:21.”

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai’s ministry was non-denominational in nature, and he led the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. ￼

He is survived by his wife, children, and spiritual protégés.



