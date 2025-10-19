PSC Recalls Sacked Senior Police Officers

PSC SITS ON POLICE PENDING DISCIPLINARY MATTERS AND APPEALS, SAYS IT WILL HENCEFORTH RECEIVE DUE AND TIMELY ATTENTION SO THAT THOSE FOUND INNOCENT CAN BE FREED TO PROGRESS IN THEIR CAREER





The ongoing Plenary Meeting of the Police Service Commission continued at the Solomon Arase Conference hall over the weekend with 24 appeals and one Pending Disciplinary matter conclusively decided.





The Commission dismissed the petitions/ complaints against DIG Bzigu Yakubu Kwazhi Dali, mni on allegations of falsified date of enlistment and other irregularities in his record of service insisting that the petition and allegations from anonymous concerned senior Officers from Adamawa State was frivolous.





The Commission also noted that as the exclusive body on Police Discipline 'the warning letter issued the officer' and which did not emanate from the Commission was null and void. It also quashed the reversal of his date of birth from 10th of April 1967 to 10th of April 1966 through a signal.





The Commission also reviewed the compulsory retirement from Service of ACP Ejiofor Grace Obiageli sequel to the tragic events of 8th September, 2023 at old/Netim Division, Akamkpa, Calabar, Cross Rivers State.





The Commission approved her reinstatement from the date of her compulsory retirement and to be properly placed so as to be at par with her mates.





The Commission also freed ACP Muhammad Awwal Yunusa from a punishment of severe Reprimand, restored the rank of CSP Ihekandu

Allwell Okwuonu and reinstated him but subject to his date of retirement.

SP Clement Awoyemi got the Commission's approval for adjustment of his date of reinstatement while ASP Bamiselu Oluwaseun, ASP Ahmed Monday and ASP Imoohi Doora were all reinstated.





Chairman of the Commission DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni said the Commission will henceforth ensure that pending disciplinary matters are treated with despatch so that those found culpable are made to face the consequences while those exonerated are freed to continue with their career progression. DIG Argungu said the Commission will not at any time impede the career progression of any Officer who is not found guilty of any misdemeanour.





Meanwhile the Commission at the start of its 2nd Plenary Meeting on Thursday had approved the promotion of deserving Police officers. It includes the appointment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police and promotion of one Commissioner of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General.

Some other officers promoted include SP Omenihu Obinna, Commander Anti Cult Unit, Abia state Command; DSP Bankole Olajide Joseph, Commander Bank Guard, Lagos state Command.





Ede Stella Ukamaka serving at Police Hospital Awka, Anambra state, Omeife Bethrand Emeka of 45 PMF, Force Headquarters Abuja and Nnamdi Nwoba, O/C Surveillance Ubakala Division, Abia state Command were confirmed as Assistant Superintendents of Police. ASP Adeyemi Adeola, Chief of Staff to the Chairman of one of the Task Forces in Lagos state was earlier promoted to the next rank of DSP.





Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

Sunday, October 19th 2025