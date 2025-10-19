Why FG Charged Sen Nwebonyi To Court Over ‘vile’ Remarks Against Natasha Akpoti

The federal government has filed a five-count criminal defamation charge against Onyekachi Nwebonyi, representing Ebonyi north, over alleged “vile and disparaging” comments made against Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi central.

The case, marked CR/547/2025, was filed before the federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Abuja by Mohamed Babadoko Abubakar, director of public prosecutions (DPP), on behalf of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

The prosecution accused Nwebonyi of engaging in a deliberate smear campaign designed to ridicule and harm the reputation of the Kogi lawmaker and her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

