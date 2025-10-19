Alleged Domestic Violence: My Wife Regina Daniel Is Into Drugs..Sen Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko's Post

"REGINA’S UNPROVOKED CARNAGE AND RAMPAGE IN MY HOUSE AND IN MY ABSENCE

Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs.

I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting 3 staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause.

The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria especially Jordan where she will not have access to drugs. A clear headed regina would have taken moon to the hospital but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse(for exposing her drugs abuse).

While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann."