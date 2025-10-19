Sen Akpabio Is Not A Killer .. Akwa Ibom Elder

Chief (Sir) Nse Ntuen, an Akwa Ibom elder and former member, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and has known Senator Godswill Akpabio for over 50 years, has strongly condemned and unequivocally dismissed the recent wave of unfounded allegations and tirade of abuse directed at the President of the Senate.





In a detailed statement issued in Uyo, Chief Ntuen, the Honorary Adviser to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno, described the claims circulated by Akpabio's sister-in-law, Mrs Patience Ibanga Akpabio, as baseless, malicious, and inconsistent with both the character and public record of Senator Godswill Akpabio.





Ntuen, a former Chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Area — from which Akpabio hails — noted that, "the allegations, which have no basis in fact or common sense, are steeped in personal bitterness and deliberate mischief rather than in any verifiable fact or credible grievance."





Ntuen stated that such behaviour demeans public discourse and disrespects the values of decency for which Akwa Ibom people are known.





“We must never allow a culture of reckless falsehood to replace dialogue and truth. These claims are not merely offensive; they represent a conscious attempt to erode the dignity of honest leadership and to sow unnecessary discord among a people united by shared history and respect,” he said.





He aligned himself with the recent resolution of the Greater Akpabio Family, which unanimously expressed confidence in the Senate President and reaffirmed the family’s unbroken unity.





Ntuen added that the statement by the family, being the most authoritative voice on domestic matters of this nature, has settled the issue firmly and should be respected as such.





“These spurious attacks are not only affronts to Senator Akpabio’s person but also to the collective reputation of Essien Udim and, by extension, Akwa Ibom State,” Ntuen noted.





He said: “At a time when the Senate President is fully engaged with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in charting legislative frameworks for economic recovery and national renewal, it is disappointing that anyone would choose to distract public attention with malicious fiction and self aggrandisement





"The public is therefore advised to disregard such falsehoods, which serve no purpose other than to inflame passions and divert focus from meaningful governance.”





Ntuen lauded Senator Akpabio’s dignified silence and self-restraint in the face of provocation, describing it as evidence of both personal strength and political maturity.





He observed that in an age where instant reaction often replaces reflection, the Senate President has shown that quiet focus remains the highest form of leadership.





“Leadership is not theatre; it is service. Senator Akpabio’s calm disposition and tireless work at the helm of the 10th Senate have continued to produce tangible results for Nigeria. His commitment to legislative efficiency and intergovernmental harmony demonstrates that the surest response to malice is progress,” he added.





Ntuen also noted that public office carries a sacred responsibility and that those who have been privileged to serve must guard the dignity of governance from reckless commentary.





He urged all citizens, especially those in public life, to be mindful of their words and the example they set for younger generations.





“When we reduce serious national conversations to gossip and innuendo, we weaken the very fabric of democracy.





"What Nigeria needs today are builders and not destroyers; thinkers and not rumour peddlers. Senator Akpabio has chosen to be a builder, and history will vindicate that choice,” he said.





Ntuen, a former ALGON chairman in Akwa Ibom State appealed for restraint and unity among Akwa Ibom citizens, emphasising that personal grievances should never be allowed to cloud collective progress.





He reaffirmed his loyalty to Governor Umo Eno’s vision of peace and inclusive governance and his continued support for Senator Akpabio as a son of Akwa Ibom, who represents the state with distinction at the national level.





“We stand with our leader, our brother, and our pride. Those who traffic in falsehood will find that truth is patient but enduring. The focus now must remain on the great task of nation-building, to which Senator Akpabio continues to dedicate himself with calmness, clarity, and conviction,” Chief Ntuen concluded.