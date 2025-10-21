Protest: Court Remands Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Others In Kuje Prison

A magistrate court sitting in Kuje, FCT Abuja, has remanded the brother of Nnamdi Kanu, Prince Emmanuel Kanu and his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, in Kuje prison.


The remand followed their participation in the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest on Monday in Abuja.


“The magistrate seating in Kuje remanded Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case and Prince Emmanuel Kanu, his youngest brother. This is a conspiracy from the executive, legislature and judiciary to frustrate Kanu’s trial on Thursday,” Kanuta Kanu posted on X.

