Abia House Majority Leader Allegedly Stabs House Member

A violent altercation broke out among members of the Labour Party (LP) caucus in the Abia State House of Assembly during a meeting over the sharing of money allegedly disbursed by Governor Alex Otti.





The Majority Leader of the House and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu, allegedly attacked his colleague, Hon. Akachukwu Ucheonye, who represents Aba Central State Constituency, with a beer bottle, leaving him with a deep head injury and severe concussion.





The incident, according to multiple exclusive sources, occurred during a meeting of LP lawmakers at the Aba residence of Hon. Fyne Ahuama, member representing Osisioma Ngwa South Constituency.





The meeting was reportedly attended by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, who was said to have cautioned those present not to leak details of the violent exchange or report the matter to the police.





“The lawmaker representing Aba Central State Constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Ucheonye, suffered severe concussions and broken head after the Majority Leader of Abia State House of Assembly who is the LP member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon. Uchenna Kalu attacked him with a beer bottle,” a source privy to the meeting said.





“The attack followed disagreements during the sharing of money allegedly given to the members of the Labour Party Caucus of the state House of Assembly by Governor Alex Otti for passing the 2025 supplementary budget.”





According to the source, the “violent attack happened during the meeting of members of the LP caucus at the Aba home of Honorable Fyne Ahuama, who represents Osisioma Ngwa South constituency”.





“The meeting was witnessed by the Speaker, Rt Honorable Emeruwa, who directed that members present ensure that the story does not leak out to the public or be reported to the police,” the source added.





How the Fight Broke Out





One of those privy to the meeting told SaharaReporters that Governor Otti had “appreciated” the LP caucus for the speedy passage of the N150 billion supplementary appropriation bill in August, in addition to the N750.3 billion 2025 budget tagged “Budget of Sustained Momentum.”





According to the source, the governor sent an undisclosed sum of money to the lawmakers as a token of appreciation.





However, a disagreement reportedly ensued over the sharing formula. Hon. Ucheonye, who chairs the House Committee on Appropriation, Budget and Planning, was said to have demanded a larger share of the funds, citing his committee’s key role in the budget process.





His insistence reportedly infuriated the Majority Leader, Kalu, leading to an exchange of words and then a physical confrontation.





Witnesses claimed Kalu picked up a beer bottle and smashed it on Ucheonye’s head, leaving him bleeding profusely.





“While discussing the sharing formula for the largesse, Hon. Ucheonye, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Budget and Planning, insisted on getting a lion's share of the money. This infuriated the majority leader, who proceeded to break a bottle of beer on the head of his colleague after a brief exchange of punches,” the source said.





Ucheonye was immediately rushed to a nearby private clinic, where he received treatment for his injuries. In a message later sent to Governor Otti, which included pictures and a video of his treatment, he wrote, “Good evening His Excellency, this is a wound I sustained from the majority leader for trying to voice my opinion on issues boarding on the committee I chair for the house at the premises of Hon fyne Ahuama during our caucus meeting today at Aba.”





Sources also revealed that Hon. Ucheonye was discharged from the clinic to join his colleagues on a state-sponsored trip to London, reportedly costing taxpayers nearly N1 billion.





“Hon. Ucheonye has been discharged from the clinic to join his colleagues on a state-sponsored trip to London, United Kingdom,” the source said.





The lawmakers were said to have travelled first class and lodged at Premier Inn London Town Centre Hotel, Phillips House, 6 Lansdowne Rd, Croydon CR0 2BX.





However, the London trip allegedly turned chaotic as well. Reports indicate that another heated confrontation broke out among the lawmakers on Sunday morning. Speaker Emeruwa, Deputy Speaker Augustine Meregini, and Majority Leader Uchenna Kalu were accused of withholding part of the funds meant for the trip.





According to some members, only 40% of the money released for the trip was shared with them, while the rest remained unaccounted for. Hotel security was reportedly called in to de-escalate the situation.





One of the lawmakers who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that plans are already underway among disgruntled members to impeach the Speaker and principal officers upon their return to Nigeria over allegations of misappropriation and misconduct.





