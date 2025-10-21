Money Laundering:NNPC Senior Staff Paulinus Okoronkwo Forfeit $2.5 Million Los Angeles Mansion To U.S. Govt

Paulinus Iheanacho Okoronkwo, a senior official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), has forfeited a $2.5 million mansion in Los Angeles, California, to the United States government following his conviction for money laundering.





A preliminary order of forfeiture signed on October 3, 2025, by Judge John Walter of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, directed that Mr Okoronkwo’s right, title, and interest in the luxury property located at 25340 Twin Oaks Place, Valencia, California, be seized and transferred to the U.S. government.





According to the court document obtained by Peoples Gazette, the property, described as Tract Number 45433, Lot 12, with Assessor’s Parcel Number 2826-143-004, was traced to the proceeds of illegal financial transactions that violated a U.S. statute prohibiting transactional money laundering.





The ruling followed Mr Okoronkwo’s conviction on three counts of money laundering as contained in a superseding indictment filed by U.S. prosecutors. The court determined that the government had successfully established the “requisite nexus” between the offences and the California property, making it subject to forfeiture.





Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Su, who presented the forfeiture motion, said the government had the authority to seize the asset immediately and begin proceedings to dispose of it in accordance with federal forfeiture laws.





The order further authorised the U.S. Attorney General to identify and liquidate the asset while giving notice to any third parties with potential legal interests.





The court also ruled that the forfeiture would become final upon sentencing, forming part of Mr Okoronkwo’s punishment. The judgment empowers the U.S. government to obtain “clear title” to the mansion after any third-party claims are resolved or if none are filed.





The case—United States of America v. Paulinus Iheanacho Okoronkwo (Case No. 2:24-CR-20(A)-JFW)—is part of an ongoing U.S. federal probe into international financial crimes linked to politically exposed persons from Nigeria and other countries.