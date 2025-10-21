Ondo CP Redeploys DPO Over Viral Video Arrest Involving Influencer Mandykiss

The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer, Enu-Owa Division, over alleged unprofessional conduct in the handling of a case involving social media influencer, Adefolarin Ayomiposi, popularly known as Mandykiss.





The decision follows the circulation of a video showing the influencer filming a mother and daughter she arrested.





In the video that went viral over the weekend, Mandykiss was seen insulting both mother and daughter, claiming she travelled to Ondo State to get them arrested after they’d been trolling her nonstop online.





Another video shows when they were in police custody at the Enu-Owa Division in Ondo State, and Mandykiss taking snapshots of the suspects.





The video sparked widespread criticism and raised questions about ethical breaches within the command.





In a statement issued on Tuesday via its official X handle, the command said preliminary findings revealed that no police personnel accompanied Mandykiss during the purported arrest.





“Instead, she was reportedly aided by her internet followers, who provided information leading to the location of the suspect, Mrs Akinwole Sabitu and her daughter, Miss Akinwole Oyindamola — accused of alleged cyberbullying.

“After effecting the arrest, she was seen recording a video inside her vehicle while conveying the suspects to the station.

“Upon arrival, she handed them over to the police but went further to take their photographs within the station premises and post them on her social media platforms — an act contrary to standard police procedure and inconsistent with the legal principle of presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” the statement read.

This sequence of events, CP Lawal noted, “demonstrated a clear lapse in supervisory responsibility and professional judgment on the part of the Divisional Police Officer.”





“He therefore directed the officer’s immediate redeployment, emphasising that the command will not condone any conduct capable of undermining public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement added.

The police commissioner also reaffirmed that recording or photographing suspects in custody violates established ethical standards and procedural directives guiding the handling of suspects.

He urged officers to remain professional, impartial, and respectful of human rights, emphasising that the protection of both complainants and suspects must be ensured “in strict accordance with the law.”

The command assured the public that internal disciplinary measures are being strengthened to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents in the future.



