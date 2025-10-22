More Troubles For Sujimoto As Police Invite Him Over $556,000 Fraud Allegation





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has invited Olasijibomi Ogundele, a Lagos-based businessman popularly known as Sujimoto, for questioning over allegations of “advance fee fraud and criminal misappropriation”.





The invitation was conveyed in a letter dated October 16, 2025 and signed by Yahaya Gambo, assistant commissioner of police, monitoring and mentoring unit, for the assistant inspector general of police, zone 7, police headquarters, Abuja.





The letter, shared with TheCable, stated that Ogundele failed to honour a previous invitation scheduled for September 29, 2025.Ogundele, the CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, was also asked to appear before the assistant inspector-general of police on October 20, 2025.





The police warned that his “failure to respond to lawful police invitation constitutes deliberate obstruction of investigation and contempt for constituted authority,” contrary to existing laws.





“Your failure to respond to lawful Police Invitation constitutes deliberate obstruction of investigation and contempt for constituted authority, contrary to the Police Act, 2020 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015,” the letter reads.The invitation follows a petition written against Ogundele by lawyer Ayokunle Erin on behalf of his client Olatokunbo Cole.





THE PETITION





In the petition dated August 18, 2025, Erin alleged that sometime in 2020, his client was approached by Ogundele to sell a one unit three-bedroom flat at an estate known as “Leonardo by Sujimoto Luxury Apartments”.





The lawyer said Ogundele advertised the property to Cole “with false promises that the said property could be resold at a higher value”.





Erin said the property was advertised at the price of $594,474, adding that Cole was issued an offer letter “with the flexible option of paying 90% of the purchase price and balance up the 10% upon completion of the said property”.





The lawyer said Cole completed 90 percent of the property cost amounting to $556,000 on April 24, 2022.





He said when Cole demanded an explanation, Ogundele allegedly offered him a different project instead of addressing the delays.





“Following the payments of the above sum, Our client expected significant construction progress and reached out to Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele and Sujimoto Construction Limited for updates on the construction,” the petition reads.





“However, no meaningful feedback was given and our client decided to visit the said site for the project.





“Unfortunately, Our client’s visit was greeted with disappointment as there was no ongoing development on the said site as presented by Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele and Sujimoto Construction Limited.





“Our client immediately reached out to the Mr. Sijibomi demanding explanations for the undue delays in the construction despite making payment as agreed.





“However, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele and Sujimoto Construction Limited, instead of providing explanation for the delay, presented and offered Our client another construction project called The Lucrezia by Sujimoto and urged Our client to opt for the said project claiming same has a better potential that will yield greater returns on investment for Our client.”





The lawyer said Ogundele “asked the client to pay the discounted price of $2 million for the ‘Lucrezia’ project”.





“Our client at this point, reiterated his concerns for the Leonardo project he had paid for and the unfortunate lack of progress, expressing his worries as to the viability of the second project,” it added.





“Mr. Sijibomi further assured Our client on the delivery of the said project and convinced him on making investments into the new project and the prospects of significant returns on investment. However, Our client declined investment in the second project owing to suspicion of fraud.





“Following Our client’s refusal to proceed with Mr. Sijibomi’s offer to invest in another fabricated construction project, the Mr. Sijibomi has since become incommunicado.





“Given this unfortunate happenstance, Our client came to the unfortunate realization that there was no such project underway ab initio, and that the money paid by Our client had been obtained from him under the false pretence of a purported construction project by Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele and Sujimoto Construction Limited.





“That Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele and Sujimoto Construction Limited intended to defraud Our client from inception having misrepresented themselves as estate developers, representing brochure of the purported project and even issued documents to induce Our client to pay the said sum above with the intention defraud our client.”





PREVIOUS CASE





This is not the first legal issue for Ogundele.





In September, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted over alleged “diversion of funds and money laundering”.





In a social media video following the EFCC’s declaration, Ogundele argued that he was neither a “thief nor a fugitive,” attributing the case to a project between his company and the Enugu State government.





In response, the Enugu government accused the businessman of defrauding the state of N5.7 billion.





The government alleged that Ogundele disappeared after receiving funds for the construction of 22 smart green schools across the state.





Source: TheCable