Newly Called To Bar Lawyer Allegedly Beaten To Death In Lagos

A recently called to Bar lawyer Mrs Temitope Odu has been allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Lagos

This is a petition raised by some concerned citizens to the Lagos State Police Command

Attention:

1. The Inspector General of Police.

2. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State

3. The DPO, Adamo, Ikorodu, Lagos State

4. Lagos State Government

5. All concerned Nigerians





It is with profound sorrow that I share the tragic news of the passing of our colleague, Late Barr. Temitope Odu, who was brutally strangled to death by her husband, Mr. Christopher Odu, on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025, at Adamo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The harrowing incident, which occurred in the presence of their son, has left us in shock and outrage.

In a distressing turn of events, the perpetrator has been released by the police station earlier today, despite the gravity of the crime. The family has been informed that Mr. Odu intends to hastily bury the deceased's body tomorrow, raising grave concerns about the potential for evidence tampering and further injustice.

As colleagues, and advocates for justice, we must unite in solidarity with the Odu family, particularly the innocent children left behind, to demand accountability and ensure that justice is served. The actions of the police thus far are deeply troubling and bespeak a disturbing indifference to the scourge of domestic violence and femicide in our society – a scourge that must not claim another victim through inaction.

Late Barr. Temitope Odu was a newly admitted lawyer, called to the Nigerian Bar at the recent Call to Bar ceremony in Abuja; she was a mother and being whose life was cut tragically short by an act of extreme violence. We owe it to her memory, and to the countless women who face similar threats daily, to stand up against this injustice.

I implore all who receive this message to join me in calling for immediate action from the Lagos State authorities:

- The police must re-arrest Mr. Christopher Odu conducts a transparent, thorough investigation into this heinous crime.

- The burial of the deceased must be postponed pending a full inquiry and autopsy to ensure truth and accountability.

- We must amplify the voice of the Odu family, particularly the children, in their quest for justice.





Let us rally as a community of advocates, lawyers, and concerned citizens to condemn this act of femicide, to demand better protection for victims of domestic violence, and to ensure that no perpetrator of such a crime is allowed to evade consequences.

#FIDA Nigeria

#FIDA Ikorodu Branch





Source Blessing Ityohuun