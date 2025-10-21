President Tinubu Appoints Dr Doro As Minister Designate

President Tinubu has sent a letter to the Senate, requesting the approval of Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State for the position of Minister.

Full Statement

STATEHOUSE PRESS RELEASE









PRESIDENT TINUBU FORWARDS DR BERNARD DORO'S NAME TO THE SENATE AS MINISTERIAL NOMINEE









President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.









Dr Doro's nomination follows Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda's election as the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in July. Yilwatda previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.









Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa LGA of Plateau State, Dr Doro has over 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in the UK and Nigeria.









He has degrees in Pharmacy and law, an MBA focusing on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master's in Advanced Clinical Practice..









He is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with NHS frontline experience across urgent care, walk-in centres, GP practices, and hospital settings.









He has also led youth mentorship and social impact initiatives in the diaspora and local communities.













Bayo Onanuga





Special Adviser to the President





(Information & Strategy)





October 21, 2025