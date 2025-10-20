Police Smash Robbery Gang In FCT, Recovers Three Stolen Vehicles

The FCT Police Command, in its sustained efforts to ensure public safety and prevent crime, has recorded significant successes through a series of coordinated intelligence led operations conducted by the Command’s Scorpion Squad, Kubwa Division, Life Camp Division, and Mabushi Division between 9th and 18th October 2025.





Acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from the Command arrested multiple criminal suspects linked to armed robbery, drug trafficking, and vehicle theft across various locations in the Federal Capital Territory. The arrested suspects include: Manaseh Emmanuel (36), Dogora Ibrahim (21), and Ibrahim Idamusa (40), who are members of a notorious armed robbery gang led by Ibrahim Yakubu, a.k.a. “Ycome”, currently remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.





Also arrested by Life Camp Division for theft were Umar Abubakar, Iliyasu Ibrahim, Usman Ibrahim, and Alkasim Abubakar. Investigations revealed the suspects are members of a ten man armed robbery syndicate responsible for a series of violent robberies within Kubwa, Life Camp, and Mpape areas.





Furthermore, Bello Mohd Tambuwal was apprehended by Mabushi Police Division for the theft of a new 2019 Toyota Corolla, while Paul Onogwu was intercepted with fifteen (15) bags of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.





Exhibits recovered from the suspects include:

• One (1) cutlass

• One (1) sword

• One (1) jackknife

• One (1) Toyota Land Cruiser (stolen during armed robbery)

• One (1) black Toyota Corolla (2019 model) with Chassis No: JTNK4RBE1K3054902

• One (1) Toyota Camry with Registration No: KRD 391 JF

• Fifteen (15) bags of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.





The Commissioner of Police, CP Dantawaye Miller, psc, commended the officers and men involved in the successful operations, charging all Divisional Police Officers not to relent, but to intensify efforts and sustain the onslaught against criminals across the FCT.





He further emphasized that the Command will continue to hit hard on criminal elements until every hideout is uncovered and the Federal Capital Territory is completely rid of crime and insecurity. He urged members of the public to report suspicious persons and activities to the police via the commands emergency lines:

08061581938, 08032003913, CRU: 08107314192.



