Bbnaija Winner Phyna Accuses Abuja Hotel Of Detaining Her Over Alleged N3.5m Damages

Reality TV star, Phyna has taken to social media to accuse an Abuja hotel of endangering her life and detaining her over alleged property damages amounting to N3.5 million.

This comes after a video of her fighting at a hotel in Abuja made the rounds.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram account, Phyna claimed that the management of the hotel, located in the Swarinpa area of Abuja, allowed a group of touts to gain access to her room through the hotel’s main gate and reception.

According to her, the men reportedly broke down her door on the second floor and attempted to attack her. She alleged that the hotel’s staff even disclosed her room number to the intruders.

Phyna bemoans her fate

She lamented over the series of misfortune she had experienced this year, stating that 2025 should have taken her and left her late sister, Ruth.

“Bcuz I’m phyna Pm being forced bya hotel that could not secure me in their premises

An hotel that allowed touts through their main gate, through reception up till 2nd floor to bang break down the door, same hotel that told the touts my room number, I’ve never seen that type of thing,

Omo this 2025 for just take me leave my sister

Dalchifit hotel in swarinpa allowed touts to come in the hotel to fight me and now they are about to lock me up till Monday cuz I refused to pay a damage of 3.5m, please I’m in prison rn

Dalchifit hotel…….”