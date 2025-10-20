Emirates SkyCargo Flight (Boeing 747) Veers Off Runway At Hong Kong Airport Ends Up In Sea; Kill Two Ground Staff

An Emirates SkyCargo flight operated by Turkish carrier Air ACT ran off the runway and plunged into the sea at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday, striking a ground-service vehicle and leaving two airport workers dead.

The incident occurred around 3:53 a.m. when flight EK9788, arriving from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), landed, and then the Boeing 747-481, registered TC-ACF, reportedly veered left midway through its landing roll before crashing through the seawall and coming to rest partially in the water.

The four Air ACT crew members on board escaped unharmed, but officials say the aircraft struck a ground-service vehicle, shearing off one of its wheels. Two airport staff workers inside the vehicle were killed.

Flightradar24 data shows the aircraft’s path veering sharply left after touchdown. A Cathay Pacific flight CX851 approaching behind was forced to abort its landing.

The Airport Authority Hong Kong has suspended the affected runway while investigators clear debris and assess damage. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by aviation authorities.

Air ACT, officially known as ACT Airlines, is a Turkish cargo operator based in Istanbul. Founded in 2004, the airline provides global charter and ACMI services under its myCargo brand. It operates a fleet of Boeing 747-400 freighters on behalf of major logistics firms and airlines, including Emirates SkyCargo.





Source: The Standard, Hong Kong



