Ooni Set Me Up , Planned My Assassination..Oluwo Of Iwo

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has accused the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, of setting him up with his (Oluwo) former Canadian wife and a plan to kill him.

Oba Akanbi said the set-up was to cover up his role in the emergence of Oba Ogunwusi as Ooni of Ile-Ife a few years ago.

Oluwo disclosed these and others in a video posted on his official Facebook page – Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, on Tuesday.

Explaining the incessant face-offs between him and Ooni, the Oluwo said Ooni wanted to silence him to conceal the secret of his role in his becoming the Ooni.

“People hear me talking about Ooni Adeyeye, what you don’t know, I will tell you today. I helped Ooni Adeyeye, but because he is holding to the Orisas (deities) but God has placed me above all the Orisas.

“As a kingmaker or somebody that helped the king to become the king that I was, he doesn’t want me to say the story in the future, he was looking for my downfall. The next thing, he packaged a woman, there’s a woman he packaged for me. It was a set-up.

“There was a woman that was packaged for me, I don’t know her from Canada. They were talking to her in my own house; they were setting me up with videos, setting me up with many things.

“She would be asking me questions in my room, my ex-wife. This supposed wife, it was them that sent her to me; they were communicating with her. She was there for three (3) years. She had a child, which I don’t even know if he’s even my child now. I have to confirm that through DNA because she poisoned me twice, they set up assassination attempts, but they failed.

“After I found out the secret and I kicked this woman out of my house, it was this Ooni Adewusi Enitan Ogunwusi, ask him, what was the woman doing with him in the hotel? I won’t mention that hotel.

“He’s the one that rented an apartment for her and the child.