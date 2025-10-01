NIS Begins Clampdown On Foreigners With Overstayed Visa Oct 1st

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

From October 1, 2025, Nigerian immigration authorities will begin nationwide enforcement against foreign nationals who have overstayed visas or breached entry conditions.

The enforcement action will be applicable to these groups of foreign nationals:

Holders of expired Visa on Arrival (VoA).

Holders of expired Single and Multiple-Entry Short Visit or Business Visas.

Individuals with expired Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card (CERPAC).

Foreign nationals who breach Nigeria's immigration regulations will face penalties, which may include fines for overstaying, deportation, and potentially being barred from re-entering Nigeria in the future

An overstay of under three months may result in removal from the country, a fee of $15 for every day beyond the allowed stay, or you may choose a two-year entry ban as an alternative.

For stays ranging from 3 months to 1 year, individuals may face consequences such as deportation, a daily fine of $15, or a choice of a 5-year ban on entry.

If the absence lasts for more than one year, it may result in removal and a potential re-entry ban of 10 years or a permanent restriction on entry.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال