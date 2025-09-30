Tinubu Appoints TVC Staff Olayiwola Awakan DG NTDA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of three (3) new Heads of Agencies.

He approved the appointment of Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan as Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation for an initial four-year term, effective September 2, 2025.

Until his appointment, he was a reporter with TVC

In the National Biosafety Management Agency, President Tinubu has appointed Bello Bawa Bwari (Niger State) as the new Director-General for an initial term of four (4) years, effective from September 18, 2025 in accordance with the provision of Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency, 2015.

Hon. Barr. Aminu Junaidu (Zamfara State) has been appointed as Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Investment and Security Tribunal for a five-year term, effective September 18, 2025.

These appointments underscore President Tinubu's commitment to strengthening key sectors and institutions in Nigeria.

The President tasks the appointees to contribute their expertise in the development of the agencies for the good of the nation.



