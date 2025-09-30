Arise News Family Visit Late Sommie Maduagwu's Family In Port Harcourt

ARISE News Management led by Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Bayo Awosemo today visited the family of Late Somtochukwu Sommie Maduagwu at their residence in GRA Phase 4, Port Harcourt

Other members of the team were Director of News Sumner Sambo and Director of Corporate Services, Christopher Isiguzo

Sommie died in the early hours of Monday at her residence at Katampe area of Abuja during a robbery incident

Her death has solicited a lot of condemnation from within and outside Nigeria

She was 29 years