Nigeria @65: We Must Reclaim Lost Opportunities ... ADC Candidate Nwosu





John Chuma Nwosu, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the November 8, 2025 governorship election, wants Nigerians to use the experiences of the past 65 as a catalyst to launch the country into a future global giant, emerging from Africa, to fulfil the dreams of the founding fathers.

Nwosu, in a statement he personally signed, made available to the media by Sunny Igboanugo, Director of Media and Publicity, to mark the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, stressed that the dreams of building an independent country, which the nationalists from all parts of the country joined hands to fight for could only be achieved in an atmosphere of not only a viable and thriving economy, but a robust, free and democratic climate, in line with the global standards.

Instead of bemoaning past mistakes and bitter experiences dotting the nation’s history, he urged the people to use such developments as the Special Purposes Vehicles (SPV) to launch the nation into the new global future, adding that moving forward, everything must be done to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

Enthusing about the great potentials, based on the huge human and material resources available in every part of the country, he stressed that Nigeria has no reason not to take its rightful place on the global stage, adding that it was for this reason he took a dive into the political fray to effect the needed change, urging other well-meaning Nigerians to do so.

His words: “Dear compatriots, as Nigeria marks this historic occasion of 65 years, we must make a decisive resolve to shape the course of history. No doubt the road has been rough and tortuous, even with blood on the floor, but we must not dwell in the past. Rather, we must look towards the future and approach it with renewed vigour.

“We must garner the experiences of the past 65 years and use them as both the catalyst and springboard to launch our country into a future global giant emerging from Africa, to fulfil the dreams of the founding fathers. The world is waiting to welcome our country onto the podium of great nations who dream big and harness great opportunities.

“We can only achieve this by creating an atmosphere of not only a viable and thriving economy, but a robust, free and democratic climate as has become the acceptable model of all thriving countries. We cannot fail our people, we cannot fail the world.

“It is for this reason that we have embarked on the current mission to rescue Anambra State from the morass of bad governance, resulting from bad policies and mindless acts of sheer wickedness, the current leadership has inflicted on the people.

“We intend to end the combined effect of Ndi-Anambra being plunged into the bottomless pit of hopelessness, hunger and deprivation. We must ensure our people will return to their farms and to their businesses without fears of being kidnapped or killed without consequences or harassed or tortured by state actors strutting the entire streets.

“We will ensure under a safe and free atmosphere, they rekindle the thriving activities that once made the state a major economic hub of Nigeria, by restoring the atmosphere of full security the people enjoyed in the past. This is the foundation of our agenda under our SHEEEMS Programme.

“As the nation celebrates, we say, welcome to this new dawn! Happy Independence Anniversary

John Chuma Nwosu (JCN)

ADC Governorship Candidate, Anambra State