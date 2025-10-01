65th Independence Anniversary: Tinubu To Address Nigerians Today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will tomorrow (Wednesday) deliver a nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

According to a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the broadcast will go live by 7:00 am on October 1, 2025.

All television and radio stations as well as other electronic media platforms, have been directed to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the presidential address.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will broadcast to the nation on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 7 a.m., in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

“All television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are urged to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement reads.


