Joseph Kabila, the former President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been sentenced to death in absentia by a military court in the capital, Kinshasa. The court convicted him of multiple serious charges, including *treason*, *war crimes*, *crimes against humanity*, *murder*, *sexual assault*, *torture*, and *insurrection*.

Kabila, who ruled the DRC for nearly two decades, has been residing primarily in South Africa since late 2023. He made a brief appearance in rebel-controlled Goma in May 2025, but has not returned to Congo since. The charges against him stem from allegations of collaborating with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, which seized multiple key cities in eastern Congo earlier this year.

Kabila has denied all allegations, describing the proceedings as politically motivated. The trial, which began in July 2025, has garnered significant domestic and international attention. Kabila's supporters and some analysts argue that the prosecution is politically motivated, aimed at silencing opposition voices.

It's worth noting that Kabila's sentencing is a historic moment for the country's judicial system, but it's likely to further deepen political divisions within the nation. The development comes amid broader political tensions and security challenges in the country, including the resurgence of the M23 rebels and ongoing instability in the eastern regions.

Félix Tshisekedi, the current president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, came to power through a controversial election process in 2018. Joseph Kabila, who had been president since 2001, was supposed to step down in 2016, but he delayed elections until 2018.

In the run-up to the 2018 election, Kabila's government was under pressure from the international community and the Catholic Church to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Kabila eventually agreed to step down and not seek re-election.

However, the election process was marred by allegations of vote-rigging and irregularities. The official results declared Félix Tshisekedi the winner, but many observers believed that Martin Fayulu, another opposition candidate, had actually won the election.

Despite these controversies, Tshisekedi was inaugurated as president in January 2019, marking the first peaceful transfer of power in the DRC's history. Kabila's influence remained significant, as he maintained control over key sectors of the economy and the military.

It's worth noting that the agreement between Kabila and Tshisekedi has been criticized for being opaque and undemocratic. Many Congolese citizens feel that Kabila's continued influence behind the scenes undermines the legitimacy of Tshisekedi's presidency.