One Injured As ‘drug traffickers’ Attack NDLEA, Àrmy Operatives In Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo says its operatives and that of the Nigerian Army came under heavy attack from suspected drug barons in Ukpuje, Owan West LGA of the state.

In a statement, Mitchel Ofoyeju, Edo NDLEA commander, said the incident happened in the early hours of October 27 during a joint operation to dismantle cannabis farms in the area.

He said the security team was ambushed by armed cultivators who opened fire in an attempt to thwart the operation.

“The officers came under intense gunfire from drug cultivators and traffickers as they advanced into Ukpuje,” he said.