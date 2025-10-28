NDLEA Speaks On Society Bigboy Pretty Mike’s Arrest

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned night club operators and fun seekers about the creeping culture of organizing, hosting and attending drug parties, a disturbing fad within social circles, which is a blatant illegality under the Nigerian law.

In a statement released today October 28, the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the warning comes after its operatives carried out a raid at a ‘’drug party’, which held on the night of Saturday 25th October into the early hours of Sunday 26th October 2025, at Proxy Night Club located at 7 Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island Lagos where over 100 attendees were arrested along with the owner of the facility, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu alias Pretty Mike and his manager Joachin Millary who are now in custody.

“any gathering organized for the purpose of consuming, distributing, or abusing illicit substances is an act of criminality. These ‘drug parties’ contravene the explicit provisions of the NDLEA Act and will be treated as serious narcotic offences. In the case of the drug party at Proxy night club, organisers went above board and had the audacity to produce and circulate flyers inviting fun seekers to come together to commit crime, an act that not only constitutes an incitement to commit crime but equally an affront to the law enforcement capabilities of the country if condoned.

Following intelligence on the party, our undercover agents conducted surveillance on the facility, made pre-purchases of illicit drugs from within the club and for four hours between 11pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday during the party, our operatives observed and recorded drug transactions and abuse going on before we eventually disrupted the brazen public display of illegality and made arrests.

All attendees initially arrested were later profiled, addressed, counselled and released within hours in custody, in line with best global practices while the two principal suspects: Pretty Mike and his manager, Joachin Millary remain in custody following the seizure of 384.882 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis and other substances from the club’s store.’’



