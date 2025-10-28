We'll Resist Any Violence During Anambra Guber Election...Ribadu

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), has warned that any act of violence during the Anambra governorship election will be met with commensurate response from security agencies.


Ribadu, represented by Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi, director of internal security at the office of the NSA, issued the warning on Tuesday during a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.


Ribadu said the federal government has put in place robust security measures to ensure a peaceful election.


He added that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies are fully prepared to ensure safety before, during, and after the poll.


“As we prepare for the Anambra state governorship election on 8th November 2025, we have put in place robust security measures,” he said.


“These include enhanced surveillance, the deployment of sufficient security personnel, and improved intelligence gathering to prevent any attempt by disruptive elements or desperate politicians to undermine the electoral process.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال