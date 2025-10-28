We'll Resist Any Violence During Anambra Guber Election...Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), has warned that any act of violence during the Anambra governorship election will be met with commensurate response from security agencies.





Ribadu, represented by Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi, director of internal security at the office of the NSA, issued the warning on Tuesday during a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.





Ribadu said the federal government has put in place robust security measures to ensure a peaceful election.





He added that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies are fully prepared to ensure safety before, during, and after the poll.





“As we prepare for the Anambra state governorship election on 8th November 2025, we have put in place robust security measures,” he said.





“These include enhanced surveillance, the deployment of sufficient security personnel, and improved intelligence gathering to prevent any attempt by disruptive elements or desperate politicians to undermine the electoral process.”