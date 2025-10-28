Man Arrested For Defiling His Daughters In Enugu

A man simply identified as Okonkwo, a native of Imo State residing in Enugu, was apprehended on Saturday night, October 25, 2025, following a tip-off from a concerned citizen who reported the incident to authorities.

The development was announced in a statement released on Sunday by the state Ministry of Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development.

According to the statement, the suspect is currently in police custody and will be charged in court after the investigation is completed.

The ministry disclosed that the two children have been taken to a government-approved shelter, where they are receiving medical treatment and psychosocial support. 

Their mother, described as deeply traumatised, is also undergoing therapy under the supervision of the ministry’s social welfare and counselling unit.

“The Enugu State Government commends the Nigeria Police Force for their swift and professional response, which led to the prompt arrest of the suspect,” the statement read

