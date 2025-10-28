Nigeria’s Removal From FATF List , A Healthy Development..SEC DG

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Emomotimi Agama, has described Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as a significant boost to investor confidence and a positive development for the country’s financial system.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, Agama stated that the FATF delisting signals Nigeria’s strengthened commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective regulation in its financial sector.

He explained that the move would likely attract increased foreign investment and improve global perceptions of Nigeria’s financial governance.



