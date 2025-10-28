Nigeria’s Removal From FATF List , A Healthy Development..SEC DG

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Emomotimi Agama, has described Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as a significant boost to investor confidence and a positive development for the country’s financial system.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, Agama stated that the FATF delisting signals Nigeria’s strengthened commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective regulation in its financial sector. 

He explained that the move would likely attract increased foreign investment and improve global perceptions of Nigeria’s financial governance.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال