Scandals Hit Turkish Football Over Referees Bettings

An investigation is currently ongoing after it was found out that out of the 571 referees in the professional leagues, 371 have betting accounts and 152 are actively placing bets.

The Turkish football federation President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has shared the investigations with FIFA and UEFA.

Earlier, Jose Mourinho called the officiating in Turkey 'toxic' for which he faced backlash, turns out the special one was right.