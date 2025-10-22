Nnamdi Kanu Lists Danjuma, Buratai, Ikpeazu, Malami , Others As Witnesses

Hours after a protest demanding his release, detained leader of the outlawed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, made a dramatic turn on Tuesday, declaring readiness to open his defence in the ongoing terrorism trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The protest, which was led in parts of Abuja by the presidential candidate of the AAC in the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore, recorded low turnout across the country as residents largely shunned the call for mass action.

In a fresh motion he personally filed on Tuesday, October 21, Kanu assured the court that he was prepared to begin his defence "pursuant to the order of this honourable court made on the 16th day of October 2015, directing the defendant to commence his defence on the 24th day of October 2025."

Kanu informed the court, presided by Justice James Omotosho, of his plan to call a total of 23 witnesses divided into two categories. The first category, he said, would be those he called "ordinary but material witnesses". He further informed the court that his second category of witnesses would be "vital and compellable" and shall be "summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011."

In the notice Kanu personally signed, suggesting that he may have fired his team of lawyers led by Kanu Agabi, SAN, the IPOB leader told the court that, in view of the number of witnesses he intends to call, the court should consider granting a 90-day timeframe to enable him conclude his defence.

He told the court that he would "testify on his own behalf, providing a sworn account of the facts, denying the allegations, and explaining the political context of his statements and actions." Among those Kanu listed as "compellable witnesses" are a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), as well as Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Hope Uzodinma, Governors of Lagos and Imo States respectively.

He further listed current Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, his Works' counterpart, Dave Umahi, and the immediate past governor of Abia State,Okezie Ikpeazu. He also listed the immediate past Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the immediate past DG of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, his then-collegue at the SSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and several withnesses whose identities he didn't reveal. Kanu, in the notice, promised to "provide the sworn statements of all voluntary witnesses to this honourable court, and to notify the prosecution within a reasonable time.

He assured that "no precious time of the honourable court would be delayed," stressing, "and it would interest the honourable court that and the general public that justice is not only done but manifestly seen to have been done."

Kanu's motion offering to open his defence came on the same day a magistrate court in Abuja ordered the remand of his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor and 12 others who were among those protesting against Kanu's continued trial.