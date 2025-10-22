Fashola Applauds Tinubu, Says Opposition Struggling To Replicate APC’s Coalition

Babatunde Fashola, former minister of works, says members of the opposition are beginning to understand the difficulty party leaders faced in building the coalition that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fashola spoke on Tuesday at a Lagos APC stakeholders’ forum where party members endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election.

The former governor of Lagos said the president deserved commendation for leading the country’s “only successful” political merger.

“Well, this meeting is coming up at a time when some of those who stood in opposition against our emergence are now trying to form a coalition,” he said.

“And they are seeing how difficult it is to form the merger that produced APC.

“History will tell you that it is the only merger that has occurred in Nigeria’s political history; it was difficult, they said it would not happen, and it happened.”