Lagos Director Killed By Hit And Run Driver Four Days To Retirement , 60th Birthday Celebration





A director with the Lagos State Government, Serifat Talabi, died four days before her retirement from civil service and at her 60th birthday party.





CKNNews learnt on Tuesday that the woman was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday.





It was gathered that the incident happened when Talabi was crossing the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the Redemption Camp in Ogun State.





A source in the state civil service, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised, told our correspondent on Tuesday that Talabi was the Director of Procurement at the Lagos State Resident Registration Agency.





“She was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross the expressway around the Redemption Camp. Efforts were made to take her to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead,” the source disclosed.





Another source in the agency disclosed that Talabi was supposed to retire on Monday, October 13, but the retirement event was postponed to Wednesday, October 22, to allow the agency’s General Manager to attend.





The source added that she had printed a card inviting her co-workers, relatives, and friends to the event, which also marked her birthday.





“She was supposed to retire on October 13, but because the General Manager was not around, she then shifted the date to October 22 so he could attend. Invitations had already been printed and sent to colleagues, friends, and family before the unfortunate incident.”





An invitation card indicated that the event was billed to hold at the NERDC Conference Centre, NERDC Road, Ikeja, adjacent to the Fela Shrine.













The spokesperson for LASSRA, Basirat Lawal, did not respond to calls made to her telephone line on Tuesday. A text message sent to her had yet to be replied to as of the time this report was filed.





Similar efforts to reach the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, were futile as she did not pick up calls made to her telephone line. She had yet to reply to a text message sent to her as of the time of filing this report.





Talabi’s death adds to the growing list of pedestrians killed by hit-and-run drivers along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway and other major highways linking Lagos and Ogun states.







