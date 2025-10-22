Breaking of Head: Hon Akachukwu Ucheonye Should Resign Now By John Okiyi Kalu

My attention was drawn to publications and commentary around the breaking of bottle on the head of Honorable Akachukwu Ucheonye representing Aba central constituency by the Majority Leader of Abia State House of Assembly, Honorable Okoro Uchenna Kalu who represents Arochukwu State Constituency and I was prompted to do quiet investigations and review of what actually happened.

After speaking to multiple sources in the legislative branch of Abia State Government I arrived at the following findings:

1. Honorable Ucheonye brazenly lied to his constituents and Ndi Abia when he publicly claimed that he was not attacked and his head broken. He is still carrying the stitching scars from the incident which happened August 2025 in Aba.





2. Honorable Ucheonye actually started the altercation when he, in a fit of rage, threw his drink at Honorable Okoro during the caucus meeting of Labour Party legislators at the home of Honorable Fyne Ahuama in Aba.





3. Multiple sources confirmed that the altercation started when Honorable Okoro and others reprimanded Honorable Ucheonye over his financial dealings and sundry issues related to money sharing.





4. While media report suggests it was a beer bottle that was employed by Honorable Okoro to attack his colleague, a source at the meeting insisted that it was actually a whisky glass cup that he used to inflict the bodily injury. He was drinking Jameson green whisky.





5. Contrary to false claims on AI generation of the pictures, it was actually Honorable Ucheonye that took the pictures, along with the circulating video, and sent same to Governor Alex Otti who subsequently forwarded to principal officers of the house for whatever reason. Did he send AI generated pictures to the Governor?





6. Blaming Abia opposition for the pictures is a continuation of the official policy of “lie and blame opposition” instituted by the Otti-led administration which has permeated all levels of governance in the state. Whereas stating the truth is by far easier and much more respectful to those who suffered to elect the government.





Bearing in mind the above, it is my informed position that Honorable Ucheonye, who was ordinarily supposed to be the victim, ought to resign from office for brazenly breaching public trust and accountability at multiple levels. He provoked the dastardly counter-attack and yet lied about it to the public.





In the event Mr Akachukwu Ucheonye chooses to continue denying that his head was broken and stitched he should voluntarily make himself available to selected members of Abia State branch of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the press for physical examination. IF IT TURNS OUT TO BE FALSE THAT HIS HEAD WAS BROKEN I HEREBY VOLUNTEER TO PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE TO HIM BUT WHERE CLOSE EXAMINATION CONFIRM THE BROKEN HEAD AT THE SAME EXACT SPOT IN THE CIRCULATING PICTURES HE MUST RESIGN TO SAVE THE STATE FROM FURTHER SHAME ARISING FROM HIS DISHONORABLE LIES.





Ucheonye likely lied because he didn’t want the truth to be known that he first attacked Honorable Okoro who, along with the Speaker and others, reportedly cautioned him on his damaging financial activities including alleged extortion of money from those in the executive branch, traders and sundry persons who had dealings with him. I have also noted that he is intimately involved with the reconstruction of Ekeoha Market project that led to the recently reported collapse of one of the structures.

As per the other principal officers of the state legislature involved in this lying and deceit saga, I encourage them to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, if they wish to redeem themselves. Otherwise they remain co-conspirators in this uncanny bid to cover the eyes of Ndi Abia with wool, Otti style.

According to the Bible book of John 8:32 “the truth shall set you free".

Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Former Commissioner For Information and Trade & Investment, Abia State

22/10/2025