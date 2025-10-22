International Investors Are Frustrated With Taiwo Oyedele .. Reports

The mood among international investors following a recent investor call with Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, was one of palpable disappointment and unease.

This, according to feedback gathered from attendees of a virtual call organized by Standard Chartered, was meant to clarify the contentious new Capital Gains Tax (CGT) provisions in Nigeria’s tax reform law.

The call attracted several foreign investors seeking clarity on how the provisions would affect equity investments in Nigeria.

Nairametrics







