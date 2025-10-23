Northern PDP Governors , Leaders Pick Ex Minister Turaki As Consensus Candidate For Chairmanship

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the North have endorsed former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), as their consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman ahead of the party’s convention slated for November in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who made the announcement on behalf of the zone after a meeting of Northern PDP leaders in Abuja on Wednesday night, declared Turaki the consensus candidate, noting that any aspirant unsatisfied with the decision is free to contest.

Turaki is a distinguished legal expert with extensive experience spanning constitutional law, election petition litigation, commercial arbitration, cross-border and international criminal law, intellectual property, oil and gas, and mergers and acquisitions.

He previously served as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and also held the position of Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Recall that during its 102nd National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on August 25, the PDP resolved to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South and the position of National Chairman to the North. Subsequently, over the weekend, Northern leaders further micro-zoned the chairmanship slot to the Northwest.

It was earlier reported that former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi; ex-Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido; and former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, were in a tight race for the chairmanship position, which is expected to be decided at the zonal stakeholders’ meeting this week.

Fintiri, who also chairs the National Convention Organising Committee, explained that following extensive consultations with leaders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Turaki emerged as the unanimous consensus candidate for the position of PDP National Chairman.

He stated, “We have met this evening to deliberate and take a decision on the office of the Chairman of our great party, the PDP, which was zoned to the North.

“In our meeting, we have reflected deeply and widely through consultations, and as we go to Ibadan for our national convention, we have adopted a consensus candidate to represent the North, and by extension, Nigeria, as the Chairman of the PDP.

“That gentleman is K.T. Turaki, SAN. This is our decision this evening, and he is the person we are presenting at that convention for that position.

“I will not want to preclude what others are speculating outside, but we are gentlemen, and as you can see, we are all leaders. We represent each of the states in the North, the 19 states, including Abuja, the FCT. This is our decision, and we expect this to be the lineup of our delegates in Ibadan.”

He added that all other positions will be resolved at the regional level, and delegates will present their candidates at the convention.

“Altogether, we have ten positions in the North as far as the convention is concerned. Nevertheless, anybody who still feels they want to contest for any position is free, and this is what our position allows.

“We are not excluding anybody. But then, we have just announced to you our consensus candidate as far as these leaders are concerned.

“If anybody still feels he wants to contest, I have said it time without number that the door is open. Anybody who wants to contest for whatever position can do so,” the governor said.

When asked about the rising tension within the party, Fintiri, who serves as Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee, said the PDP possesses strong internal mechanisms capable of addressing such issues.

He stated, “Of course, the PDP is an institution, and we have mechanisms to handle all these issues. We will reach out and talk to each other.

We’ve been talking to ourselves, not today, not yesterday. This is a build-up of consensus over the last two weeks, and this is just the result of our consultation. I’m assuring you that the convention will be a rancour-free convention.

“We are still united and focused, and our primary responsibility at the moment is the convention. This is what we are discussing primarily.”

The development comes amid growing tension within the PDP as preparations intensify for its national convention scheduled for November 15th and 16th.

Although the event is confirmed to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, discontent remains high, especially among loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who are reportedly unhappy with the leadership style of the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Wike’s supporters are said to be angered by unresolved leadership tussles in the South-South, internal battles for control of party structures in states such as Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Plateau, as well as disputes over the micro-zoning of key elective positions ahead of the convention.

The internal discord has now escalated into a legal battle. In suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/25, PDP chairmen from Imo and Abia States—Austin Nwachukwu and Amah Abraham Nnanna — alongside the South-South Zonal Secretary, Turnah Alabah George, accused the Damagum-led National Working Committee of violating the party’s constitution and internal election guidelines.

Presided over by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the case was adjourned to October 16 after a dispute arose over who was legitimately authorised to represent the PDP in court.

Both the party’s Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), and Chief Chris Uche (SAN) laid claim to the role, prompting the judge to order them to submit proof of authorisation before the next hearing on October 20.

Subsequently, a letter dated October 16 and signed by 14 members of the National Working Committee reaffirmed the decision to remove Ajibade and appoint Chief Uche (SAN) in his place. Ajibade, however, insists that only a national convention has the power to relieve him of his duties.





In a related twist, the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, petitioned the Inspector General of Police, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the Department of State Services, denying that he signed the August 29 letter notifying INEC of the planned convention and calling for an investigation into the matter.

Nevertheless, the party’s rejection of Anyanwu’s claim and support for a security probe have further clouded the situation, sparking fears that internal crises, forgery allegations, and court cases could jeopardise the PDP’s preparations for a smooth leadership transition.

Those present at the meeting included the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; PDP Board of Trustees Secretary and former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi; and the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Also in attendance were former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Minister of Information Professor Jerry Gana, and Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro, among others.



