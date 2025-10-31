Natasha, Akpabio End Rift, Invited To Constituency Projects Commissioning

Strong indications emerged on Thursday that the rift between Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, may have been finally settled following an invitation from Natasha to Akpabio and other Senators for a series of project commissioning events in Kogi State next week.





The invitation, personally signed by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, was addressed to all Senators and read aloud during plenary on Thursday by the Senate President.





In the letter, Senator Natasha invited her colleagues to join her in Ihima, Kogi State, on Sunday for the commissioning of constituency projects to commemorate her second anniversary in office as a serving lawmaker.





The letter read in part: “In marking my second-year anniversary as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to invite my Distinguished colleagues to join me for the commissioning of projects in Kogi State.”





According to the letter, the meeting point for the event will be Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s residence at Plot 101, Jimoh Akpoti Street, Ihima, Okene, Kogi State.





As announced by the Senate President, the letter further stated that Senators travelling by air could land at the Obajana Airstrip before proceeding to Ihima by road.





Apparently pleased with the gesture, Senator Akpabio, after reading the letter, personally congratulated Senator Natasha in advance, saying: “Congratulations in advance.”