Prince Andrew Stripped Of Prince Title By Brother Asked To Move Out Of Royal Lodge

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Prince Andrew will be stripped of his princely title and be forced to move out of his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor amid the continued fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

King Charles is initiating a formal process to remove Prince Andrew’s titles and honours and formal notice has been served on Andrew to surrender his lease at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the statement said.


“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.


“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال