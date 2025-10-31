Popular Lagos Pastor Nkechi Ene Dies On Return From Foreign Trip

This was a statement issued by the Church

Pastor Nkechi Ene Passes on to Glory

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing into glory of God’s servant, our presiding pastor, our mother-in-Israel, Pastor Nkechi Ene, on Wednesday, 29th October 2025. Pastor Kech returned to Nigeria exhausted after a successful and extensive ministry trip, marked by miracles and testimonies. She experienced a sudden health crisis while in Lagos.

As our hearts hurt and questions assail our minds while we process this shocking news we rest assured in the unwavering truth that God is the good God and His mercies endure forever. He is always faithful. Pastor is in a better place, for to be with Christ is far better (Phil. 1:23). As Apostle Paul said, “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Phil. 1:21). Our pastor was a woman of great faith, who lived, and believed the Word of God till the very end. She gave her life in service of God and His people. She has now heard the words from her Master, “Well done, good and faithful servant” (Matt. 25:21).





As a church family, we, The Carpenter’s Church, and ministry, both local and global, acknowledge that this is a very challenging time for us. At times like these, what we should do is to embrace, comfort, and encourage one another—starting with our Pastor’s family. Let us overwhelm with our love, comfort, and prayers, especially Pastor’s husband, Bro. Emeka Ene and their daughters, Zoe, Chloe, Tracy, and Osi. We also continue to uphold her mother, Ma. Mercy Chijioke, as well as her brothers and sisters.





As a church, we look up to, and lean on the Holy Spirit, our Comforter, to comfort and strengthen us. We trust the Father to be to us all that we need Him to be in this season. We receive His grace and healing.





Despite the void of her departure, we are grateful to God for an excellent and productive life well lived. We honour and celebrate one of the great generals of God in our generation—one who lived and taught the undiluted Word of God, danced with the Holy Spirit, and who by precept and example taught us to do the same. Her life was an impactful one of faith in God, selfless, sacrificial service, and a profound love for God and humanity.





Though now absent from us, her impact and legacy endure in our hearts and in our lives.

The Lord is good and His mercies endure forever. We celebrate God’s general, our-mother-in Israel, Pastor Mrs. Nkechinyere Ene.





We thank God for her life and exploits in the body of Christ. Praise God! Praise God! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!!

He is faithful.





Love and Blessings,

Pastor Sola Akinwale