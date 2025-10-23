Murder: We've Resumed Case Against Alleged Killer Pastor, Others..Cross River State AGF

The Cross River State Ministry of Justice has responded to complaints about delays in the murder trial of Princewill Igbunaju Ikenna, who was reportedly killed on September 3, 2022, by some pastors and an NBM (Aye) cultist.

The murder case filed by the Nigerian Police in October 2022 moved forward with three witnesses but was delayed after February 2023 when Justice Ashu Ewah granted bail to the accused while the prosecutor was absent and later left for a national assignment.

After complaints from the victim’s family, the Chief Judge reassigned the case in May 2024 to another court, but a staff failed to transfer the file until it was discovered in September 2025. The staff has since been queried and faces disciplinary action.

The case has now resumed at Court 2, but the first defendant failed to appear for re-arraignment on October 13, 2025, leading to an adjournment to October 21, 2025.

The Attorney General has ordered the Director of Public Prosecution to take over the case for proper handling, while police continue searching for three other suspects Elvis Ntui, Pastor Effiong, and Barry who are still on the run. Naija Confra hopes justice will be served and we will keep monitoring the case.