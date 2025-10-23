Viral Video : FCT CP Redeploys DPO Ushafa For Slapping Man

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ushafa back to the State Headquarters. This decision follows the circulation of a video on X (formerly Twitter) depicting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) slapping a young man on Wednesday, 22 of October 2025.

The Commissioner of Police strongly condemns the officer’s actions, which fall short of the high standards of discipline, civility, and professionalism expected of police officers. He emphasizes that such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated under his leadership. Consequently, the officer has been redeployed, and the situation is currently under investigation.

While administrative disciplinary steps are being taken, CP Dantawaye reminds all DPOs and their subordinates that they must remain professional, courteous, and law-abiding in the discharge of their duties. He warns that any act of misconduct or abuse of power will attract severe sanctions.

The Commissioner of Police also calls on members of the public to remain respectful and law-abiding in their interactions with police officers, as mutual respect and cooperation are essential for effective community policing and public safety.

To report suspicious activity or persons, FCT residents are enjoined to call the commands emergency number via: 08061581938, 08032003913, CRU: 08107314192.