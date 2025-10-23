Another Dangote Truck Kills Pregnant Woman , Seven Others In Ondo

A cement truck, allegedly belonging to Dangote Cement, lost control on Wednesday night and killed eight people in the university community of Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The fatal road crash was confirmed on Thursday by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Dr. Samuel Ibitoye.

According to eyewitnesses, the horrifying accident occurred around 8:00 p.m., a few metres from the main gate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), and the popular Holy Trinity Church.

The articulated truck, which was in transit through the community from Obajana in Kogi State, allegedly suffered brake failure and crashed into traders and other road users in the densely populated area.

Those killed in the accident included a mother and her child, a pregnant woman, and five other males.

Infuriated by the incident, enraged sympathisers blamed the accident on the removal of the barricade earlier mounted to prevent articulated vehicles from accessing the community.

The visibly angry community members, who thronged the accident scene, lamented that the tragedy brought back painful memories of previous accidents in the area, which have claimed many lives over the years.

Speaking on the incident, Ondo State FRSC boss, Ibitoye, said eight people lost their lives.

He said, “The deceased persons include five males, two females, and one child. The truck ran into a barricade in front of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, and lost control, resulting in the crash.”







