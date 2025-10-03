Lagos State Police Command Begins Full Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Order

The Lagos State Police Command, having commenced enforcement of the law regulating the use of tinted glasses on vehicles on 2nd October 2025, continued today, 3rd October 2025, with renewed momentum.

The exercise, which aligns with existing laws and the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, was personally led and monitored by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh.

CP Jimoh was on the field with officers and men of the Command to ensure that the enforcement was carried out strictly but with professionalism. He reiterated that the exercise is not intended to inconvenience law-abiding citizens, but to enhance public safety, curb criminal activities, and ensure compliance with road safety regulations.

Vehicle owners who are yet to obtain the approved Tinted Glass Permit are strongly advised to do so by registering at www.possap.gov.ng

Those who are not desirous of obtaining the permit are advised to remove such tints or replace factory-fitted tinted glasses with transparent ones, in line with the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004. Vehicles found with tinted glasses without valid permits will be impounded, and offenders prosecuted accordingly.

The Commissioner of Police further directed all Police Officers across the State to conduct the exercise with the highest level of professionalism, free from harassment or extortion.

He stressed that any officer found culpable will face disciplinary measures, while their Commanders will also be held vicariously liable.

Members of the public are urged to cooperate with police officers during this enforcement exercise and to promptly report any case of unprofessional conduct.

The Lagos State Police Command assures residents that the operation will be carried out with fairness, respect for citizens’ rights, and in the collective interest of security.





For complaints or reports of misconduct, the public is encouraged to contact the Lagos State Police Command Complaint Response Unit through the following channels:

📞 09111111150, 09111991116, 08090277712, 08090277714, 08090277713, or 08090277711.

🌐 Social Media: WhatsApp – 09111111151; X (formerly Twitter) – @LagosPoliceNG, @CruLagospolice; Facebook – @NPF Lagos; Instagram – @Policeng_Lagos.





The Command appreciates the continued cooperation of Lagos residents and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to making the state safer for all.



