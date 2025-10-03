Pastor Bimbo Odukoya's Daughter Confirms Divorce

Pastor Tolu Odukoya revealed in a podcast interview that she is currently separated from her husband. 

She explained that being a preacher’s kid comes with its own challenges, and having experienced the loss of her father, and two other family members and she is now also navigating the loss of her marriage. 

She shared that she doesn’t know if she will remarry again, but emphasized that she still believes marriage is an amazing institution and that nobody enters into it with the intention of leaving.

