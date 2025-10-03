Super Star Sean " Diddy " Combs Sentenced To 50 Months Imprisonment For Prostitution

byCKN NEWS -
0



Super star Sean " Diddy " Combs has been sentenced to 50 months imprisonment for prostitution 

Prosecutors wanted Diddy sentenced to 11 years and 3 months for charges of transportation of former girlfriends for prostitution, but the judge felt that 11 years was excessive for the charges.

During the sentencing the judge stated that the sentence was meant to deter and that Diddy must be held accountable for his crimes. He sentenced him to 50 months in prison. 

This comes after it was reported that Diddy booked a speaking engagement in Miami for next week. 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال