Iyaloja Concept Alien To Our Culture, Oba Of Benin Tells Tinubu’s Daughter

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has told the daughter of President Bola Tinubu and Iyaloja General, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, that the ‘Iyaloja’ concept is alien to Benin culture.

The Oba spoke when Mrs Tinubu-Ojo visited him to inform him that she was in the state to inaugurate Pastor Josephine Ivbazebule as the Iyaloja of all markets in Edo State.

The Benin monarch, having carefully listened to Tinubu-Ojo, asked her if she (Tinubu-Ojo) knew what Iyeki (market leader) in the Benin Kingdom means and the connection with the palace.

The Oba told the Iyaloja General that in the Benin Kingdom, the Iyeki must be confirmed by the palace after being selected by the market women.

Oba Ewuare II told Tinubu-Ojo that the Iyeki performs certain cultural roles on his behalf in the markets, outside her role of coordinating the affairs of traders in the market.

He said the Iyeki has a special relationship with the palace and performs expected roles in the shrine located in every market.

The Oba said, “Iyaloja is alien to us here in Benin. You are in Benin, the home of culture; we have our culture here. I have discussed this matter with my chiefs and those who are knowledgeable. Do you know the role of Iyeki in Benin culture? Every Iyeki has a special relationship with the palace. Are you aware of that? Do you know that every Iyeki has a cultural role to perform inside every market?

“The Oba does not interfere so long as the Iyeki does what is expected of her in the shrine of a particular market on behalf of the Oba. We are not going to say much, except to explain to you the concept of Iyeki in Benin.”

Chief Osaro Idah, whom the Oba permitted to enlighten Tinubu-Ojo, also added: “Iyeki is independent in every market, like the Oba Market, Ogiso Market, and others. The traders select their leaders from within the market. The Iyeki do more than the role of coordinating traders.

“There are certain shrines in all the markets. They play certain roles on behalf of the palace. After their selection, they bring the person to the palace for confirmation.

“The novelty of a general Iyeki is alien to Benin custom and tradition. We just believe the Iyaloja is your socio-cultural thing, like you have other clubs.

“It is not in our culture to have a general Iyeki. Iyeki is particular to each market. No one has the right to control another in a different market. The Iyeki in Oba Market has no role to play in Ogiso Market. The Oba established the market for all in the society.”



