How Arise TV Staff Sommie Maduagwu Died..FCT CP

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed that Arise News correspondent Somtochukwu Maduagwu died after jumping from the top floor of her Katampe apartment during an armed robbery on Monday, September 29, 2025.

The clarification comes amid earlier reports suggesting that the journalist’s death was linked to alleged hospital negligence after she was taken to Maitama General Hospital.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, confirming the incident, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, said officers found Maduagwu unconscious at the scene and rushed her to the hospital.

“Policemen moved to the scene and found her lying unconscious. She was immediately taken to Maitama General Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate her using CPR, but sadly, she could not make it,” Adewale said.

Speaking on the incident, Adewale said the robbers invaded Unique Apartment, a three-story twin building with 18 flats, located around the Gishiri axis of Katampe, under the Mabushi Divisional Area.

“FCT Command once again commiserates with the family of Sommie, the Arise News family, and Nigerians deeply touched by this ugly and disturbing incident,” Adewale said.

“Some unknown armed robbers gained access into Unique Apartments where Sommie lived. Two private security guards were on duty. One of them, who had the courage to challenge the robbers, sustained a gunshot injury.

“In the panic that followed, Sommie, who lived on the topmost floor of the building, jumped down from the third storey. The consequences were tragic and very unfortunate.”

Adewale said an investigation team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation), had been set up to track down the attackers, assuring that “no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

“We have set up a specific investigation team headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, with all tactical units involved to track down the culprits. The leads we are getting are already being worked on, and no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

CKNNews had earlier reported that Maduagwu died following a robbery attack late Monday night at her residence in Abuja. Arise News officially announced her death on Tuesday, September 30, expressing deep sorrow over the loss, and attributed her death to alleged hospital neglect.

The tragedy has drawn nationwide reactions. The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and several journalists have condemned the incident, citing rising insecurity and alleged negligence by emergency medical personnel.

Prominent figures, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have mourned the late journalist and called for justice.



